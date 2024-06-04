India batter finally gets NOC from State Board to represent another State in 2024-25 season

The news was confirmed by the cricketer in a revealing post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a recent development coming in, after much deliberations, a talented India batter has finally received his No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his state board to ply his trade for another state team in the upcoming 2024-25 domestic season.

Hanuma Vihari took to his social media account and wrote, "I have been asking for NOC from 2 months, mailed them 4 times. Didn't give my NOC. Now that things have turned, they've issued my NOC immediately. lol."

— Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) June 4, 2024

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the conflict between the board and the player started when Vihari was asked to step down as captain following a confrontation with Prudhvi Raj KN, who is the team's 17th player and the son of a notable politician in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident, which allegedly involved Vihari yelling at Raj, caused considerable internal strife and put the experienced cricketer in opposition to the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Hanuma Vihari and ACA has been at loggerheads since the cricketer's social media outburst

Following Andhra's quarterfinal loss to Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Vihari expressed his frustration on social media, prompting the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) to issue him a show-cause notice, requesting an explanation for his public remarks.

In response, Vihari requested a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC), indicating his desire to leave the state team. The ACA's decision to grant the NOC suggests they recognized the relationship with Vihari had become untenable.

Vihari's exit is a major setback for Andhra cricket. As an experienced player with international credentials, his leadership and talent have been crucial to the team's recent achievements.

