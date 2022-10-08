Harbhajan Singh writes to Punjab CM about possible corruption in Punjab Cricket Association

The former India spinner has accused the PCA president of indulging in corrupt activities within the state association.

Harbhajan Singh had backed PCA president Chahal's ascent at the helm in his capacity as state association's chief advisor.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has accused Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal of indulging in corrupt activities within the state association.

Harbhajan, who is PCA's chief advisor, wrote a letter addressing state association member officials, PCA's district units and also Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann about the same.

The 'turbanator' has made allegations of illegal activities within the PCA on its association president. The bone of contention for Harbhajan Singh is the imbalance in the voting system employed by the PCA "to keep the balance in their favour" without the knowledge of the chief advisor.

Notably, the development comes to light after Chahal's ascent to presidentship was backed by Harbhajan himself earlier in the year. The 39-year-old was unanimously elected the BCCI president.

Harbhajan alleges PCA president of corruption

Speaking to The Indian Express, Harbhajan Singh said: "PCA is trying hard to induct 150 members with voting rights to keep the balance in their favour, and these inductions are being done without the knowledge of the apex council/general body and without consulting the Chief Advisor."

He also clarified that while he was one who supported Chahal's rise into prominence as the youngest PCA president to date, he can't be supporting his corrupt activities. "Mai use jaanta hun magar uske andar kya hai wo mujhe nahi pata (I know him, but I had no idea about his motives)," Harbhajan said. "It is true that I backed and supported him, but it doesn’t mean that I will support his corrupt activities. I wanted to set a good example."

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh alleges illegalities in Punjab Cricket Association, says against transparency and spirit of cricket. Asks stakeholders to stand against it and work for the betterment of PCA pic.twitter.com/ECQ1XgoIjL — Rahul Chauhan (@chauhanrahullll) October 7, 2022





Given that he put in his trust on Chahal, Harbhajan said he was shocked when he learnt of malpractices going on within the PCA under his eyes.

"It was very embarrassing as well as shocking for me. Everyone is pointing fingers at me. I can’t let it happen under my watch. I had to intervene. I had no other choice," said the two-time World Cup winner.

"The motive behind my support was to keep Punjab cricket in focus. I was given the responsibility of keeping Punjab cricket clean and I am doing that only."

"I will raise my voice against anyone who indulges in such illegal activities in Punjab Cricket. Above all, I represent a political party whose sole motive is to fight corruption," Harbhajan Singh added, promising he would work "honestly" and "dilligently" to clean up PCA if given an opportunity.

On his part, Chahal refused to respond to Harbhajan's allegations, saying the matter will now be dealt by the PCA Ombudsman and it wouldn't be right for him to give a statement before that.