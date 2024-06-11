'Shame on you guys' - Harbhajan Singh hits out at Kamran Akmal for using offensive language against Sikhs

During the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in New York on Sunday (June 9), Kamran Akmal made a derogatory remark about Sikhs in a local Pakistani show on ARY News.

During the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in New York on Sunday (June 9), Kamran Akmal made a derogatory remark about Sikhs in a local Pakistani show on ARY News. As the game went down to the wire, Kamran Akmal and two other experts discussed the possibility of match scenarios in the final set of the match.

About Arshdeep Singh, Kamran Akmal stated his rhythm doesn’t look as convincing, and Pakistani batters can hit him for the remaining runs. However, what Akmal said after this was shambolic and unacceptable.

“Last over karna hai Arshdeep Singh ko. Jaisa unka rhythm hai, lag bhi sakta hai. 12 baj gaye hain (Arshdeep Singh has to bowl the last over. Looking at his rhythm, Pakistan can score the remaining runs off his balls. And it’s also past midnight),” stated Kamran Akmal. “Kisi Sikh ko nahi dena chahiye 12 baje over (No Sikh should bowl after midnight),” added another guest on the panel.

Absolutely disgusting, hateful and deplorable statements by Pakistani specialists including former Pak cricketer Kamran Akmal covering #INDVPAK match against Indian player Arshdeep Singh because he is Sikh. pic.twitter.com/1GFrIsImWT — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 10, 2024

For the unversed, this slang is used as a vituperate to the Sikh community that their minds don’t work after 12 AM, so they shouldn’t be tasked to do anything. Such statements are absolutely intolerable and bound to hurt a particular religion’s sentiments, and there is no place for those using such terms on prominent shows.

Harbhajan Singh, known as the Turbanator, hit out at Kamran Akmal for using offensive language against the Sikh community while discussing sports. Quoting the video posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Harbhajan asked Akmal to know the history of Sikhs before making such remarks.

“Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude”

Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 😡😡🤬 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024

The anger and frustration of Harbhajan Singh is understandable, for no Sikh will ever tolerate such terms being used to degrade their otherwise rich and brave history. Many other X users came in support of Harbhajan, calling out Kamran for his pejorative set of words.

Kamran Akmal later apologised for his comments, even though it doesn't really make him innocent. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Akmal wrote he regrets his comments and has the utmost respect respect for the Sikh community.

I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 10, 2024

