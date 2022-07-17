Hardik Pandya Registers his Best Bowling Figures in ODI Cricket; England bowled out for 259

Hardik Pandya's superb spell at Manchester on Sunday helped India in bowling England out for 259 runs.

Hardik Pandya registered his best bowling figures in ODI cricket on Sunday as he claimed figures of 4/24 in seven overs to bowl England out for a total of 259 runs.

Pandya's victims includes Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler. All four batters were dismissed off short-pitched deliveries from Pandya. The track at Manchester offered good bounce and carry for the bowlers and the Indian all-rounder used it to good effect.

Pandya owes his last two wickets to Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed superb catches at the boundary to help Pandya to his best bowling returns in ODIs ever.

The 28-year-old has been in superb bowling form throughout this series. He has been bowling at the peak of his abilities and has become a vital cog of India's bowling attack now.

