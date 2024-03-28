'Toughest soldiers get..:' Watch Hardik Pandya's dressing room pep talk after loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians slipped to their second consecutive defeat of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring clash in Hyderabad last night.

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians slipped to their second consecutive defeat of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring clash in Hyderabad last night. Chasing a mammoth 278, Mumbai Indians fell short by 31 runs despite fighting so hard till the final ball.

Following the game’s conclusion, Mumbai Indians had a post-match pep talk in their dressing room, as done by every team in the competition. Sachin Tendulkar, acting as an icon of MI, delivered a speech to chin up the players following an exhausting day on the field.

“In the second half, in spite of scoring 277, ten overs down the line, nobody knew who was a clear winner. The game was very much open. The target was very much achievable. That’s a clear-cut sign that we batted really well. So let’s stick together tighter. There are going to be tougher moments; we will stick together as a group and pull it through.”

Indeed, Mumbai Indians batted beautifully to come close to the target and keep SRH bowlers on their toes. MI scored 246/5, the highest second-innings IPL total, albeit in a losing cause.

Toughest soldiers get the toughest test: Hardik Pandya

Later, Mumbai Indians’ newly-appointed captain, Hardik Pandya, tried to encourage his troops with his strong words. Hardik praised MI batters for taking the game deep while also appreciating bowlers for not running away amidst the carnage, stating he is proud of them.

“Toughest soldiers get the toughest test. And we are the toughest team in the competition. Anyone who could have even close to where we reached, as a batting group or as just overall Mumbai Indians, are us. Something I’m really proud of is our bowlers. Even when the day was tough, I didn’t see anyone running away. Everyone wanted the ball, and I think that’s a good sign. So, let’s make sure we help each other throughout. Whatever happens - worst, bad, good - we will manage it together, and we’ll be together.”

Mumbai Indians have always been slow starters in the league, and a fresh season sees a similar trend. Despite coming close on both occasions, MI have lost two on the trot to kick off their campaign.

However, MI are unstoppable and ruthless once they pick up the speed. They will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming encounter, the first at home this season, and look to open their account.

