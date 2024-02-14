"Need him fit for ICC events": India star exempted from BCCI's mandate for Ranji participation

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has recently expressed growing concerns about players prioritising the Indian Premier League over playing in domestic tournaments. In a move to introduce reforms, the BCCI is deliberating to ensure a balanced approach for player development.

Due to this, players like Ishan Kishan come under the radar, whose reluctance to engage in first-class cricket has sparked discussions. Subsequently, BCCI issued a strong warning, mandating all centrally contracted cricketers to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy games unless injured.

Kishan's non-attendance in first-class matches, often attributed to factors such as "travel fatigue" has been met with disapproval from cricketing authorities, particularly considering his active participation in training with his IPL team in Baroda. Reflecting these views, a senior BCCI official underscored the necessity of a strict policy to deter players from exclusively concentrating on the IPL.

Ishan Kishan has been on a self-hiatus since the South Africa tour. After missing games in the Rainbow Nation, he remained out of selection for the ongoing IND vs ENG Tests. In his absence, young talent Dhruv Jurel earned his maiden call-up.

India star exempted from Ranji Trophy participation

Ishan had refrained from playing any domestic games thus far and was out of action since last year November. The left-handed batter chose not to play in the Ranji Trophy like his peers, instead opting to practice in Baroda with the Pandya brothers.

Contrarily, Hardik Pandya is exempted from playing domestic tournaments owing to workload management.

According to TOI, a BCCI official shed light on the matter stating, "We can understand Hardik Pandya's case as his body can't take the rigors of red-ball cricket. He can't withstand the workload of Test cricket and Team India needs him fit for ICC events."

The official stressed the importance of maintaining Pandya's fitness for crucial ICC events, recognizing the exceptional circumstances surrounding his absence from red-ball cricket.

