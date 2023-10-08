Hardik Pandya Reveals the Key to India's World Cup Success

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared his thoughts on what could lead India to victory in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. With India set to host the tournament, the pressure of playing on home soil can serve as an advantage, and Pandya believes that the strong support of loyal Indian fans can be a crucial factor in their success.

India, currently ranked No. 1 on the MRF Tyres Men's ODI Team Rankings, boasts a massive fan base of over one billion supporters who will be cheering for them during the home World Cup. Pandya expressed excitement about the expectations surrounding the team, but he also emphasized the positive impact of the passionate support they will receive.

Hardik Pandya talks about playing fearlessly

"We are going to get a lot of love and support and cheers, which is going to get the best out of us," Pandya said during an episode of The ICC Review podcast. He further stated that India has world-class batters and bowlers, and they need to play fearlessly, leveraging the pressure and expectations to their advantage.

"We have got some world class batters and world class bowlers. We just need to come together, play fearless, take the pressure and expectation to our advantage and continue what we have done.

Pandya reflected on India's consistent No. 1 ranking in recent years and expressed confidence that they could translate their success into a World Cup victory. He believes that the experience he has gained since the 2019 World Cup, where India was knocked out in the semi-finals by New Zealand, will help him lead his side to glory.

"We have been No.1 (ranked side) for quite some time in recent years and it means definitely we have done really well and we just need to turn that moment into World Cups and we are confident this year we will be able to."

The 29-year-old all-rounder, who has been a key figure in India's limited-overs setup, spoke about the dream of representing the country and how he is living that dream. He acknowledged the role of his parents in supporting his cricketing journey and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play for India.

"I have always wanted to do a lot of good things in my life, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would reach here," Pandya stated.

"It has been a blessing and a lot of good deeds done by my parents to get what I have and credit to them to see that and make sure I played the sport but at the same time I supported. It was a dream to play for the country and I am living the dream," he added.

As India prepares to kick off their World Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against Australia, Pandya's words reflect the team's determination to perform at their best and bring home the coveted trophy. With the backing of a passionate home crowd and a talented squad, India's quest for World Cup glory has taken on added significance.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be an exciting tournament, and cricket fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the action as teams compete for cricket's ultimate prize on Indian soil.