'We need basic necessities taken care of' - Hardik slams Cricket West Indies over tour arrangements

The stand-in Indian skipper criticised the arrangements put in place for the ongoing tour and the lack of "basic" facilities provided to the visiting players.

Stand-in Indian skipper Hardik Pandya revealed a sense of disappointment brewing inside the visiting team's dressing room with regards to the arrangements made for the ongoing series by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Without divulging on exact details of what the CWI management has failed to put in place for the two Tests and three ODIs that the Indian side has played so far on tour, Hardik insisted there has been a lack of "basic necessities" and that the Caribbean board needed to look after the players better.

The captain hinted the case was the same when the Indian team arrived last summer on the Calypso shores for three ODIs and five T20Is against the hosts and urged CWI authorities to take care of matters on future tours.

The Indians have been frequent travellers to the Caribbean and enjoy their time out in the calm surroundings of the region, but the flight arrangements to move across territories and other basic facilities have left them with a bittersweet feeling.

Hardik Pandya calls out CWI over lack of 'basic' arrangements

Speaking after clinching the ODI series decider in Tarouba on Tuesday (August 1), Pandya did praise the aesthetics on show at the recently launched Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, which played host to its maiden One-Day International between India and West Indies. But India's stand-in ODI skipper also threw light on improper arrangements for the series so far.

Pandya said there is no demand for "luxury" but "basic necessities" are the right of any touring team coming and playing in the West Indies, which the CWI need to take note of and act upon smoothly to ensure the future India tours to the region don't mentally egg on the players.

"This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened," Hardik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels... We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket."

Also Read - 'Would Indian fans back our players the same way?' - R Ashwin on why India can't adopt 'Bazball' tactics

It is understood that the bone of contention has been the flight delays that the Indian team has observed from travelling to Dominica to Trinidad for Test matches and from there to Barbados and back to Trinidad for the ODI series.

The players had earlier complained to the BCCI about the late-night flight from Trinidad to Barbados getting delayed by four hours, which, given the day's turnaround between the matches at Kensington Oval for the ODI series, left quite a few in the Indian camp sleep-deprived. The senior players asked the BCCI to communicate with CWI and ensure no late-night flights are arranged considering the early morning starts we've had.