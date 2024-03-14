"Hardwork, Emotions, Sher...": India star praises brother after breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record

He slammed a crucial ton to help Mumbai win their 42nd Ranji trophy title.

Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy 2024 final earlier today (March 14) after outclassing Vidarbha by a massive margin of 169 runs. A key architect for Mumbai's record 42nd Ranji title was a current India star's brother.

Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz Khan slammed a crucial ton (136) during Mumbai's second innings and in the process, shattered master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Aged 19 years, 14 days, Musheer Khan surpassed Tendulkar’s record as the youngest Mumbai batter to record a hundred in the Ranji final. Tendulkar himself was present at the stands to witness Musheer's magnificent feat.

Heaping plaudits on his brother for the remarkable achievement, Sarfaraz Khan took to Instagram to express his admiration for Musheer's performance. He shared a graphic post of Musheer on his story with the caption, "Hard Work, Emotions, Sher Bhooka Hai."

Musheer Khan has been in sublime form

Musheer Khan is currently heralded as the next big batting sensation in Indian cricket.

Previously, in the semi-final encounter against Tamil Nadu, Musheer contributed a vital 55, setting the stage for Mumbai's victory with his deft strokeplay.

Musheer's remarkable journey in the Ranji Trophy includes a phenomenal double century against Baroda in the quarterfinal, where he converted his maiden First-Class ton into a double hundred.

In the process, he also became the second-youngest Mumbai batter to achieve the feat after Wasim Jaffer.

He has looked consistent throughout the tournament, with the youngster amassing 433 runs at an impressive average of 108.25, including two centuries and a half-century.

Notably, Musheer's stellar form has been continuing since the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. Musheer finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, aggregating 360 runs at an average of 60.00.

