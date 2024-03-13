"I won't make that mistake again": India star apologises to legendary cricketer

He relayed the message via a Dubai-based businessman who is a common link between the duo.

The recently concluded IND vs ENG Test series saw a new character of the Indian team, wherein youngsters stepped up to the occasion and shouldered responsibilities. With a few key players out due to injury or personal reasons, India saw a record five new players making their debut in the series.

Out of them, young middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has impressed everyone with his deft strokeplay and responsible knocks. However, during the fifth Test in Dharamshala, Sarfaraz had a poor judgement call that saw him throw away his wicket rather easily.

Playing in his third Test match after making debut earlier in the series, Sarfaraz looked well set on 56. However, instead of taking time to re-settle after the tea break, the 26-year-old went for a cut shot against Shoaib Bashir and the ball took an edge, which was lapped up by Joe Root in the slips.



Sunil Gavaskar, who was sitting in the comms box during the moment blasted Sarfaraz for his shot-selection.

Sunil Gavaskar had his reasons to be annoyed with Sarfaraz Khan

Analysing the dismissal Gavaskar said, "The ball was pitched up, it wasn't short enough for that shot. Goes for it and pays the price. I mean you are playing the first ball after tea. Give yourself a little sighter."

Gavaskar's anger stemmed from the fact that he had met Sarafaraz just a day before and had advised the youngster on the importance of shot selection.

As reported by 'thenationalnews.com', Sarfaraz expressed his apologies to Gavaskar through Shyam Bhatia, a Dubai-based businessman who is the common link between the duo.

"Sir, please say sorry to Mr Gavaskar – I made a mistake! I won’t make that mistake again," Sarfaraz reportedly told Bhatia to convey his apology to the batting legend.

