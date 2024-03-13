‘You can't make your team without him:’ Former Pakistan pacer backs Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup

According to the recent reports, the selectors have second thoughts about including Kohli in the T20I scheme of things.

Since the reports of Virat Kohli being doubtful for the T20 World Cup have emerged, it has created a buzz among the cricketing world. According to a report in The Telegraph, the selectors have second thoughts about including Kohli in the T20I scheme of things.

The report says that only a sensational batting performance from Kohli in IPL 2024 can turn the tide in his favour. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is learnt to have spoken to Kohli about change in his batting approach and adapt to the modern demands of T20 cricket.

Kohli has mostly played the role of an anchor in T20 cricket. His record is outstanding in the format and it improves further in T20 World Cups. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in two T20 World Cups (2012 & 2014).

Mohammad Irfan backs Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup

While speaking to News24, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan backed Virat Kohli to be included in the T20 World Cup. He has slammed the critics who have doubts about Kohli’s place in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

"I don't have any second thoughts about it, you can't make your team without Virat Kohli because he is a very big batsman. We all saw what he did in the ODI World Cup last year, Virat Kohli won 3-4 matches in the World Cup for India on his own,” Irfan said.

“If Kohli didn't step up on that occasion, India would have lost 3-4 matches including group-stage matches against Australia and New Zealand where India lost early wickets. He finished the match on his own," the 41-year-old added.

"He won the matches in recent times, it's not fair to raise questions on his place. Those questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup belong in gully cricket," he argued.

Kohli has scored 4037 runs in T20I cricket and averages over 50 in the format. Despite the consistency, his strike rate is always under the scanner. Irfan spoke about the importance of strike rate in T20 cricket.

"Strike rate is crucial in T20 format, if you play more balls then the pressure starts mounting on your team. If you score 30 off 10 balls then the next batsman will feel less pressure but if you score run-a-ball then things will be difficult for other batters," Irfan explained.

Also read: 'Virat Kohli to be dropped for T20 World Cup unless....': New reports emerge

Kohli’s record in T20 World Cups is exceptional. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1141 runs at an average of 81. He produced a once-in-a-lifetime performance in the last T20 World Cup against Pakistan when he single-handedly won the match for India.

Telegram Group Join Now

It remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli can fit in India’s T20 World Cup plans or not. Kohli will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.