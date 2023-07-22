Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's brutal dig at umpires after tied Bangladesh game

The Indian skipper criticized the umpiring standards, labeling them as "pathetic" and asserted that the team would be prepared for such challenges the next time they visit Bangladesh.

The Indian women's team encountered a batting collapse in the final overs of their 226-run chase, leading to a thrilling tie in the third and deciding ODI of the series against Bangladesh. Throughout most of the run-chase, India seemed to be in control. With six wickets still in hand by the 42nd over, the Indian eves required only 35 more runs to secure victory and seal the series. However, the dismissal of Harleen Deol (77) triggered the batting collapse and despite Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 33, the team fell short of crossing the finishing line.

Before the collapse, a controversial dismissal sparked a frenzy on social media as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her anger after being given out lbw. The Indian captain attempted a sweep shot against Nadia Akter but appeared to miss the ball, leading to a raised finger from the umpire amidst appeals. In frustration, Harmanpreet hit the stumps and engaged in an argument with the umpire.

Harmanpreet was visibly frustrated at the umpiring standards

After the match, Harmanpreet expressed her dissatisfaction with the umpiring in a furious post-match presentation. She criticized the umpiring standards, labeling them as "pathetic" and asserted that the team would be prepared for such challenges the next time they visit Bangladesh.



ALSO READ: WATCH: Mukesh Kumar gets emotional on phone-call with mother after Test debut

"I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly. They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions were given by the umpires," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.