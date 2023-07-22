WATCH: Mukesh Kumar gets emotional on phone-call with mother after Test debut

Mukesh, who received the prestigious cap from Ravichandran Ashwin described it as the most significant day of his life

Seamer Mukesh Kumar, who made his debut for India in the second Test match became the 308th Test cricketer to represent the country. Overwhelmed with emotions, he couldn't contain his joy as he shared the news with his mother.

Mukesh, who received the prestigious cap from R Ashwin described it as the most significant day of his life. Despite lacking express pace, the 29-year-old from Gopalganj, Bihar displayed steady and accurate bowling on his debut. Although the surface didn't offer much seam movement, he remained composed and not too threatening to the batsmen.

Mukesh Kumar's journey mirrors that of countless youngsters from smaller towns and villages who leave their homes to pursue their dreams in metropolitan cities, striving to build a better life for themselves and their families.

Mukesh Kumar has been a household name in Bengal for the past eight years

“My mother told me to stay happy all the time. Keep moving forward. She said her blessings are always with me. For her, all that she wants me to do is keep improving and getting better,” an emotional Mukesh said in a video shared by BCCI.

“This moment is very important for me. I can’t explain how happy I am. I made the debut in the morning and in the evening, I am talking to my mother. I am not able to understand what to say,” he added.

No Dream Too Small! 🫡



Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Sns4SDZmi2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023



Back in 2012, Kumar relocated to Kolkata to assist his father's struggling taxi business. However, against his late father Kashinath Singh's wishes, he ventured into playing local matches in the second league, earning meager sums of Rs 400-500.

For the past eight years, Kumar, who plays for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy has been a household name, earning favor from coaches for his ability to bowl lengthy spells and causing nightmares for opposing batsmen with his unyielding approach.

