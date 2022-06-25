Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to become India's highest run getter in Women’s T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur went past her former captain Mithali Raj to become the leading run-scorer for India Women in T20Is during the second game against Sri Lanka Women on Saturday.

Smriti Mandhana too, breached the 2,000-run mark in the format.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the India Women’s team captain, is now the country’s leading run-scorer in T20Is. Kaur surpassed Mithali Raj’s tally of 2,364 runs during her unbeaten 31-run knock in the second T20I against Sri Lanka Women in Dambulla on Saturday, which the tourists won by five wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kaur achieved the milestone with a winning hit off right-arm off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari - a trademark sweep over backward square leg for a four - in what was her 123rd appearance in the format.

The overall chart is led by New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who has 3,380 runs at 29.64 from 126 games, followed by Stafanie Taylor, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin, Charlotte Edwards, Sophie Devine and Kaur.

Smriti Mandhana too, entered the 2,000-run club during her 34-ball 39, while Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Aththapathu is closing in on the mark with 1,974 runs from 94 matches.

Kaur, who took over the ODI captaincy following Mithali’s retirement from international cricket earlier this season, is also India’s second highest-run scorer in the 50-over format, with 2,982 runs at 35.50, including a highest of 171* - a landmark performance in the 2017 Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia.

India were set a target of 126 on Saturday, and they progressed steadily right from the start, with opener Shafali Verma and No.3 Sabbhineni Meghana playing aggressors alongside Mandhana in the powerplay.

Mandhana struck eight fours during her stay, before falling to left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera in the 11th over, and Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia followed soon after. Kaur, in company of Deepti Sharma, ensured that the chase was completed with five wickets and as many balls to spare.

Earlier, India made a fine comeback with the ball, restricting Sri Lanka to 125/7, after openers Athapaththu (43) and Vishmi Gunaratne (45) had put on 87 in 14.5 overs. Deepti returned 2/34, while Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Kaur bagged a wicket each.

The third T20I will be played at the same venue on Monday, June 27.



