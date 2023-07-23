'Bring the umpires too' - Harmanpreet Kaur's seething remarks to Bangladeshi players revealed!!

The Indian captain vented out her frustration against the umpires with a word to her counterpart Nigar Sultana even prior to the combined photograph after the tird 3rd ODI.

This was after Harmanpreet had openly called the umpiring "pathetic" at the post-match presentation ceremony, having earlier belted the stumps with her bat and given the umpire a death stare after being given out LBW during the run-chase.

Harmanpreet Kaur's outrageous comments to Bangladeshi players, umpires

While she quietly went through the photo session, Nigar didn't hold back on Harmanpreet's remarks at the post-match press conference, stating the Indian captain "could have shown better manners".

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it," Nigar said. "As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

"The umpires wouldn't give her out if she wasn't out. We had umpires from men's international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they [India] going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals [of which there were six excluding the Harmanpreet and Meghna wickets]?"

"We have respected their decisions. The umpire's decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. Why didn't we behave in that way [like the India players]?"