"ICC giving different balls"- Ex-PAK cricketer Hasan Raza hints at foul play by Indian bowlers

India secured a remarkable victory with a record-breaking 302-run win over Sri Lanka in their latest 2023 ODI World Cup match. Former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza, however, made a serious claim suggesting that Indian bowlers may be using distinct cricket balls provided either by the ICC or BCCI.

During an appearance on a Pakistani news channel, Raza asserted that specific balls might be allocated exclusively to Indian bowlers. This in turn could account for the impressive swing achieved by Indian bowlers even on pitches favoring batters. Raza further advocated for an examination of the balls provided by the ICC.

“We are not able to understand batsmen playing against other teams but whenever India begins their bowling, bowlers like Shami and Siraj look like when we used to play Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini in South Africa. There used to be a shine on the ball on one side and there it used to seam and swing, but here I think even the ball is getting changed in second innings. The way ICC is giving these balls, or maybe the third umpire or BCCI is giving…I think these balls should be inspected,” Raza said.

Hasan Raza harboured strong suspicions

Adding to his observations, Raza pointed out a perceived lack of "hardness" in the new ball and speculated about the presence of an "extra layer or coating" on the ball employed by Indian bowlers. Expressing astonishment at the exceptional performance of Indian bowlers, particularly Shami and Siraj, he harbored suspicions that there might be an irregularity with the balls.

Raza also opined on the unique balls granted to Indian bowlers rather than acknowledging their outstanding performance. This is in contrast to his stance on South Africa's bowling, which he found unremarkable despite their commendable performance in the World Cup.

Raza also alleged that decisions regarding the Decision Review System (DRS) are biased in favor of India.

ICC Might Give Different Ball to Indian Bowlers thats why they are Getting Seam and Swing More Than Others.Ex Test Cricketer Hasan Raza.#CWC23 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7KCQoaz0Qs — Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 2, 2023

