WATCH: Rohit Sharma's cheeky answer when asked about Sachin Tendulkar's statue

Rohit Sharma came up with a hilarious answer when asked about Sachin Tendulkar’s statue after India’s thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit’s reactions were actually quite funny while going through his answer, bursting everyone into laughter. It was another funny incident during Rohit’s press conference, adding to an already long list.

Sachin Tendulkar’s marvellous life-sized statue was unveiled on the eve of this game in front of his whole family. The statue is placed near the Sachin Tendulkar Stand, and it shows Sachin playing a lofted straight drive. The unveiling was done with proper celebrations, and rightly so.

The statue was a talking point throughout the game between India and Sri Lanka, and the glittering sculpture attracted one and all. It was a beautiful gesture to felicitate the legendary Sachin Tendulkar with such a nice statue. It shows the significant contributions made by him towards Indian cricket.

It is the ideal way to thank Sachin for his remarkable contributions. Wankhede Stadium has always been very close to his heart, and it’s a moment he will never forget. Neither will his fans, who lined up in numbers to watch the whole event unfold.

Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply on Sachin Tendulkar’s statue

Rohit Sharma is known for giving lighthearted replies in his press conferences. On being asked about his views on Sachin Tendulkar’s statue, Rohit Sharma started on a normal note, stating how they haven’t checked it out completely yet.

“We didn’t get enough time to watch it closely,” Rohit stated. “We just came, and we saw the statue. And then we came back. I finished my batting, and I came here now. But we will get time to see it properly. I haven’t even seen which shot is displayed in the statue yet.”

Till this point, everything was going normal. However, Rohit then came to his original version and ended his statement in his own unique way.

How did Twitter missed this ?🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yAvdvE9QK2 — Jay (@GreatestOpener) November 2, 2023

“What can I say now? A statue of a straight lofted shot is being built there,” exclaimed Rohit laughingly. “It’s nice. I hope you guys enjoyed it. We saw the statue; it’s fantastic.”

The tone and way Rohit said this made the whole media guy chuckle, along with Rohit himself. He often comes up with this unique way of replying to such questions. Despite not trying, Rohit Sharma ends up making the whole atmosphere lighthearted in his press conferences.

