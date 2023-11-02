WATCH: Mohammed Shami 'rubs ball on head' celebration after surpassing Harbhajan Singh with record fifer

Mohammed Shami has demonstrated exceptional skill, rendering opposing batters ineffective ever since he stepped in following Hardik Pandya's injury. Shami inflicted further agony on Sri Lanka, securing a record-breaking five-wicket haul to bundle out the Islanders for a meager 55 runs and enabling India to secure a commanding 302-run victory.

Shami achieved this feat in the 18th over of the innings and the fifth over of his spell. Post his achievement, Shami appeared fatigued, momentarily on his knees. Upon rising to commemorate his five-wicket haul, he dedicated it to the bowling coach, gesturing towards the dressing room by rubbing the match ball against his head.

He has accumulated an impressive 13 wickets from just three matches in the 2023 World Cup. This feat propelled him past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, establishing him as India's leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, with a total of 45 wickets.

Mohammed Shami decimated Sri Lankan batting line-up single-handedly

In the process, Mohammed Shami also overtook Harbhajan Singh as the Indian bowler with most fifer in ODIs.

Introduced in the 10th over of the innings, Shami began by dismissing Charith Asalanka, who was struggling with the new ball. In the subsequent over, he claimed the wicket of Dushan Hemantha as well. Dushmantha Chameera appeared utterly baffled facing him, ultimately departing for a duck. Angelo Mathews' resistance was also terminated by Shami, who dislodged his leg stump. He completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Rajitha. Remarkably, he conceded a mere 18 runs from his five overs and even delivered a maiden.

For his astounding performance, Shami was rightfully bestowed with the 'Player of the Match' accolade. This resounding victory propelled India to the summit of the points table and secured their spot in the semi-finals.

