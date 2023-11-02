WATCH: KL Rahul goes against everyone; convinces Rohit to take a successful review

KL Rahul convinced his skipper, Rohit Sharma, to take a review when Dushmantha Chameera gloved one going down leg.

No other Indian fielder appealed, but the wicketkeeper KL Rahul was confident.

Chasing a mammoth target of 358, Sri Lanka were off to the worst possible start, as they lost wickets in the bunch right from the first over. They were never in the chase, as the Indian pace trio wreaked havoc under the lights. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami moved the ball both ways to leave Sri Lanka helpless.

The Lankan batters were short in technique and temperament, as they fell like a pack of cards. The game was over in the powerplay itself. If Bumrah and Siraj were not enough, Mohammed Shami was also bang on target to dismantle the remaining batting lineup of Sri Lanka. At one stage, he took four wickets while conceding only a solitary run.

It was a treat for the viewers as the Indian pacers combined to push Sri Lanka into a deep hole. To see the Indian speedsters bowl with such accuracy is bound to please the Indian viewers. It’s not a one-off either; they have been doing it for a while now.

KL Rahul convinces Rohit Sharma to take a review

KL Rahul has done a fantastic job while standing behind the sticks with the gloves. As good as his technique has been, Rahul has also been equally wise with his DRS calls. His assumption has been accurate more often than not.

Another such instance happened amidst carnage in Wankhede. Mohammed Shami bowled a loose delivery around the back of the length down the leg side to Dushmantha Chameera. However, Chameera pocked on it and flicked with his gloves as the ball ballooned straight to the wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Rahul appealed immediately, for he was confident, but no other Indian fielder appealed.

But KL Rahul convinced Rohit to go for the review, and the captain obliged. The replays showed that the ball brushed Chameera’s gloves before going behind. Rahul was cock-a-hoop after the big screen confirmed his confidence.

No other Indian fielder felt a tickle. However, Rahul went against everyone and was confident in his appeal. His assumption was correct, and India earned another wicket.

