WATCH: Mohammed Siraj blows Sri Lanka away with a double-wicket maiden over

The Indian bowlers showcased their exceptional prowess in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, dominating the Sri Lankan top order at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (November 2). Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj spearheaded the onslaught, claiming two wickets apiece within the initial two overs. Bumrah made a decisive impact with his first delivery of the second innings, executing a flawless yorker to dismiss Patthum Nissanka.

Following suit, Mohammed Siraj delivered a double-wicket maiden, swiftly removing Dimuth Karunaratne and Sameera Samarickwarma. He first found Dimuth Karunaratne in front of the wickets and was declared out by the on-field umpire. He took a DRS but failed.

Mohammed Siraj cleans Kusal Mendis in his very next over

Sadeera Samarawickrama managed to overturn the LBW decision on the ball of Siraj by using DRS but was caught by Shreyas Iyer in the same over. In his second over, Siraj clean-bowled Kusal Mendis.

Siraj's performance was notably impressive, especially in light of recent scrutiny over his form. However, he emphatically silenced critics with an outstanding display of bowling to reduce Sri Lanka to a precarious 3/4.

Sri Lanka struggled to regain their footing after the early setback, ultimately succumbing to a comprehensive defeat. The Indian bowlers exhibited their prowess once more and they aim to sustain this formidable momentum throughout the tournament.

