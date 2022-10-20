Hat-trick hero Karthik Meiyappan's rise that involved RCB, MS Dhoni and CSK

Meiyappan became the fifth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in T20 World Cup history.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan revealed that working with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped him grow as a cricketer.

Back in 2020, when the IPL had to be shifted from India to the UAE in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Meiyappan had worked with the RCB as a net bowler. Thereafter, in 2021, the 22-year-old joined four-time champions CSK, led by former Indian captain, MS Dhoni.

HAT-TRICK HERO 🎩



Watch Karthik Meiyappan bamboozle Sri Lanka to pick up the first hat-trick of 2022 #T20WorldCup 🎥 — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2022

“I came down during my off-season to work with Venkataraman Sir. In the last two years, I have grown a lot as a spinner. After the U19 World Cup, being able to spend time with RCB in the IPL as a bowler was a very enriching experience," Meiyappan was quoted as saying to the Indian Express.

"It’s not often you get the chance to rub shoulders with the best and learn how they prepare for a game. And then in 2021, I had the opportunity to be with the Super Kings, which again a very nice experience," he stated.

Meiyappan, who shifted to Dubai permnently back in 2012, also spoke about his interaction with Dhoni when he was with the Super Kings.

"I got a chance to meet and talk to (MS) Dhoni, who was very accommodating and willing to share, which in itself was great for a youngster like me,” Meiyappan added.

Meiyappan shot to global fame at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, when he bagged a hat-trick in a Round 1 game against Sri Lanka in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18.

The leg-spinner dismissed Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka with googlies in what happened to be the fifth hat-trick in the competition's history.

However, his efforts went in vain as UAE went down by 79 runs to suffer their second straight defeat. Meiyappan, having made his debut in 2021, has bagged 21 wickets while maintaining a brilliant economy of 6.84.