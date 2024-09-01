Hong Kong cricketer scripts rare history by bowling four maidens in a T20I match

In a rare feat in cricket, a Hong Kong cricketer has etched his name in the recordbooks and made history after bowling four consecutive maiden overs in a T20I match.

21-year-old Ayush Shukla scripted a milestone after becoming only the third bowler ever in the history of the sport to deliver an entire quota of bowling without conceding a single run in the shortest format of the game. In the process, this achievement also made him as the first bowler from Asia to reach the landmark.

Shukla's impressive performance happened during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier against Mongolia, where he finished his quota with figures of 4-4-0-1.

Hong Kongs's Ayush Shukla bowls four maiden overs in a T20I match

Taking the new ball for Hong Kong, Ayush Shukla delivered all four of his overs consecutively. He started with a wicket-maiden, dismissing Bat-yalalt Namsrai, and followed up with 18 consecutive dot balls, applying immense pressure on the Mongolian batting lineup.

Before Shukla's remarkable feat, only two bowlers had managed to bowl four consecutive maiden overs in a T20I match - Saad Bin Zafar of Canada and Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand. Zafar accomplished this in 2021 against Panama, finishing with figures of 4-4-0-2. Ferguson replicated the achievement earlier this year during the T20 World Cup, ending with figures of 4-4-0-3 against Papua New Guinea.

Shukla's exceptional performance was part of a dominant display by Hong Kong's bowling attack, which limited Mongolia to a mere 17 runs. Hong Kong chased down the target with ease in just 1.4 overs, securing a nine-wicket win.

Shukla's record-breaking spell is a notable achievement, highlighting a proud moment for Hong Kong cricket and showcasing his talent on the international stage.

