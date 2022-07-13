'Husband on field, wife off it' - Fans react to Bumrah-Sanjana pair destroying England at The Oval

While Jasprit Bumrah produced a match-winning, career-best 6/19 in the first ODI against England at The Oval, his better half Sanjana Ganesan somewhat stole the show with rather funny off-field figuratives.

“We want to see how good the duck is off the field, because the ducks on the field are absolutely fantastic.”

Jasprit Bumrah - India’s latest Test captain and a proud record-holder for smashing most runs in an over in Tests - was at his imperious best under overcast London skies in the first ODI against England, rattling the visitors’ top-order to set up India’s comfortable 10-wicket win.

Bumrah registered his best ever ODI returns of 7.2-3-19-6, and combined with Mohammed Shami (3/31) to help India bundle out England for 110 in the 26th over. He started off by dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root for ducks in a double-wicket maiden, and Mohammed Shami joined the act next over, sending back Ben Stokes for a first-ball blob.

Liam Livingstone too, fell to Bumrah for a duck as England crumbled to 26/5 in the eighth over, before skipper Jos Buttler (30 off 32) and David Willey (21) ensured that they crossed the 100-run mark.

As Bumrah delivered hits on the field, wife Sanjana Ganesan did so off it. In a clip shared by the Sony Sports Network, Sanjana, a renowned TV presenter, was seen taking a tour of the eating foyer area at the venue.

She started off, saying; “The food area is a busy place, it’s chock-a-block full of English fans because they don’t want to watch the cricket” and went on pointing out towards the various food stalls before stopping with the “Crispy Duck” one in her background.

“We’ve come to a stall where not a lot of English batters would like to come to. It’s called the ‘Crispy Duck’.”

“We’ve got a duck wrap with us”, she continued enthusiastically while holding the dish. “We want to see how good the duck is off the field, because the ducks on the field are absolutely fantastic.”

The fans on the internet couldn't stop reacting to the epic piece of broadcast, and shared their views on the same.

Bumrah was named the Player of the Match, after India completed the chase in 18.4 overs, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the way with an unbeaten 76 off 58.

