IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming: ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final Live Telecast Details in India, Date and Time

India and South Africa will lock horns in the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup final on Sunday, February 2. India have made it to their second consecutive final and will be keen to defend their title. They have won all eight matches so far including a dominating win over England in the U19 T20 World Cup semifinal.

South Africa are also coming into the final on the back of seven wins out of their eight games with one game being washed off due to rain. This is somewhat a repeat of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final as both teams India and South Africa back then were also unbeaten.

Squad of both the teams

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.

South Africa: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Diara Ramlakan, Jae Leigh Filander, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W live streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup on the Hotstar app on their mobile as well as on the website.

Where to watch ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Final Live on TV?

Fans can watch ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup on the Star Sports Network on TV.

When is the Final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup?

The final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup is on Sunday, February 2.

Where will the final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup be played?

The final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

What time will the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup final begin?

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup final will begin at 12 PM IST.

