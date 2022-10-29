If you start thinking too much, you create a barrier for yourself: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently among the leading run-scorers at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"It's rather a mental game here"

Virat Kohli has stated that he doesn't believe in preparing beforehand and rather, prefers to make certain adjustments after figuring out the playintg conditions while approaching his innings.

The 33-year-old is yet to be dismissed in T20 World Cup 2022, having already scored a couple of half-centuries against Pakistan and the Netherlands respectively.

Kohli started his campaign with an unbeaten 82-run knock against Babar Azam's Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, helping India seal a thrilling last-ball win. His valuable knock in his next outing helped India secure a 56-run win over the Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards.

"It's not about adjustment, it's rather a mental game here," Kohli was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

"At times what happens is when you start thinking too much, for example, there will be a lot of bounce and pace, then you start feeling that way even if there's not too much of it. As a result, you stop playing shots."

Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav continue their stellar partnership record in T20Is with another gem 💎



In T20Is, the duo have a partnership average of 60+ while scoring at a run rate of more than 11.#T20WorldCup #NEDvIND pic.twitter.com/O8hKY4VXeE — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) October 27, 2022

The former India captain said that rather than watching a whole lot of videos, he prefers making adjustments after taking a look at the playing conditions.

"I don't watch any videos and I try to work on it in the nets. In the first five to six balls, you might look stupid, but after a while you understand the adjustment you need to make. You can't prepare for it before coming here. You figure out the conditions and you adapt," he added.

Before Asia Cup 2022, Kohli wasn't quite at his dominant best at the international level. However, he found his rhythm after scoring his maiden T20I century against Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in Dubai.

Kohli is next scheduled to play when India lock horns against Temba Bavuma's South Africa on October 30 at the Perth Stadium. The Men in Blue will be looking to secure their third win after beating Pakistan and the Dutch team. Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently the table-toppers in their Super 12s Group.

