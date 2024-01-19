ILT20 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch ILT20 LIVE Telecast in India, UAE and other regions, date, time, schedule, and more

The ILT20 2024 live telecast in India will be available on Sony Six and Zee TV channels. In UAE, the ILT20 2024 will be live streamed on Tapmad TV.

The inaugural season of the International League T20 (ILT20) proved to be a resounding success, prompting its return for a second season (ILT20 2024). Slated to start from January 19 in UAE, the Emirates Cricket Board is gearing up to host this exciting 20-over franchise tournament. The tournament will unfold across three venues: the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Six teams are set to compete in the upcoming ILT20 2024 season - Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, and Gulf Giants.

Among the notable team leaders, Sunil Narine will take charge of the Knight Riders, while Colin Munro is set to captain the Desert Vipers. Recently retired Australian cricketer David Warner will lead the Dubai Capitals and Englishman James Vince will assume leadership at Gulf Giants. Kieron Pollard will captain MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors will be led by Tom Kohler Cadmore.

ILT20 2024 format

The six teams will compete in a double round-robin format between January 19 and February 11, with two points available for a win and one point for a tie. The top four teams will then move into the playoffs with the first and second-placed teams competing for direct entry to the final. The loser of that clash will face the winner of the eliminator (third versus fourth) for a spot in the trophy showdown. In total, 34 matches will be played.

What happened last year?

In the flagship edition held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament. The Gulf Giants team lifted the maiden title after defeating Desert Vipers in the summit clash by 7 wickets. Chris Jordan who was part of the Gulf Giants squad was named player of the series for his 20-wicket haul.

ILT20 2024 Live streaming and Broadcast details

The ILT20 2024 live telecast in India will be available on Sony Six and Zee TV channels. The live streaming of the ILT20 2024 will be available on the Zee5 app and website in India.

In UAE, the ILT20 2024 will be live streamed on Tapmad TV.

Bangladesh: Ghazi TV

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

USA: Willow TV

Pakistan: A Sport, Geo Super

Australia: Fox Sport, Tapmad TV, Channel 9

South Africa: Supersport

MENA: Tapmad TV

Nepal: Sony Six (Sim TV Nepal, Net TV Nepal)

ILT20 2024 Full squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Desert Vipers: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nathan Sowter, Dan Lawrence

Dubai Capitals: Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

MI Emirates: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

Sharjah Warriors: Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

ILT20 2024 Full Schedule

Friday, January 19: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants (Sharjah)

Saturday, January 20: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates (Dubai)

Sunday, January 21: Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Dubai); MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants (Abu Dhabi)

Monday, January 22: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors (Dubai)

Tuesday, January 23: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates (Abu Dhabi)

Wednesday, January 24: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers (Dubai)

Thursday, January 25: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Dubai)

Friday, January 26: Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates (Sharjah)

Saturday, January 27: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers (Abu Dhabi); Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals (Sharjah)

Sunday, January 28: MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi); Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors (Sharjah)

Monday, January 29: Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals (Sharjah)

Tuesday, January 30: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates (Dubai)

Wednesday, January 31: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants (Abu Dhabi)

Thursday, February 1: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers (Dubai)

Friday, February 2: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors (Abu Dhabi)

Saturday, February 3: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants (Dubai); Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals (Abu Dhabi)

Sunday, February 4: MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers (Abu Dhabi); Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors (Dubai)

Monday, February 5: Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Sharjah)

Tuesday, February 6: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants (Dubai)

Wednesday, February 7: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors (Abu Dhabi)

Thursday, February 8: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates (Dubai)

Friday, February 9: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals (Dubai)

Saturday, February 10: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Dubai); MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals (Abu Dhabi)

Sunday, February 11: Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers (Sharjah)

Tuesday, February 13: Qualifier 1 (Dubai)

Wednesday, February 14: Eliminator (Abu Dhabi)

Thursday, February 15: Qualifier 2 (Sharjah)

Saturday, February 17: Final (Dubai)

