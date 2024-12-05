IND U19 vs SL U19 Live Streaming: U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Live Telecast Details in India, Date, and Time

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semi-final on the Sony LIV app in India.

India U19 began their U19 Asia Cup campaign with a tough opening loss to Pakistan, but the team quickly regained their form, securing commanding wins over Japan and the UAE.

These victories ensured that their tournament journey stayed on track, keeping their hopes alive for a record-extending ninth Youth Asia Cup title.

Also Read: 3 Major Weaknesses of Mumbai Indians Heading into IPL 2025 Season

With the semi-final against Sri Lanka now on the horizon, the boys in blue will be looking to build on their momentum and deliver a strong performance to reach the final.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, topped their group after a series of well-executed performances, including convincing victories over Afghanistan and Nepal.

Their narrow seven-run win over Bangladesh sealed their spot at the top of the table. While Sri Lanka have played solid cricket throughout the tournament, they will need to raise their level of play in the semi-final.

With a place in the final at stake, Sri Lanka will be aiming to step up their game and challenge India for a spot in the championship match.

IND U19 vs SL U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19 Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (wk), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha

Sri Lanka U19 Playing XI

Dulnith Sigera, Pulindu Perera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika (c), Newton Ranjith kumar, Praveen Maneesha, Mathulan Kugathas

Also Read: Newly recruited RCB speedster takes a sensational hat-trick; bowls an economical spell in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

IND U19 vs SL U19 Live Streaming Details

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semi-final on the Sony LIV app in India.

Where to Watch IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semi-final on the Sony Sports Network in India.

When is the IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final?

The IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final will take place on 6th December 2024.

Where is the IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Being Played and What Time Does It Start?

The IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the match starting at 10:30 AM IST.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.