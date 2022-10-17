IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India vs Australia warm-up match live on TV in India, Australia and other locations - Schedule, Date and Time

India will face Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively in the warm-up encounters.

A total of seven warm-up games have been scheduled to play on October 17 and 19.

The much awaited T20 World Cup is all set to commence on October 16 with eight teams vying for four sports available in the Super 12 round which will begin on October 22. The top eight teams that are already qualified for the mega event will play two warm-up matches in the lead up to the World Cup.

A total of seven warm-up matches will be played on October 17 and 19 with India facing Australia and New Zealand ahead of their marquee game against arch-rivals Pakistan. While Australia faced a top England side in a three-match T20I series, losing it by 2-0, India landed in the country much earlier to face Western Australia XI in two warm-up matches.

The defending champions and the hosts of the tournament have not made many changes to their squad from the last year’s T20 World Cup. Australia have retained more or less the same squad with only Mitchell Swepson making way for Tim David. Though they have lost the recent series to England, the Men in Yellow look set to defend their title, at home.

Meanwhile, India have faced a lot of issues in the lead up to the World Cup. Their key players Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have already been ruled out and the death bowling remains a concern. Bumrah’s replacement, Mohammed Shami, has already flown to Australia and will link up with the squad on Saturday (October 17).

Both India and Australia will be keen on making the most of the warm-up matches on offer ahead of the tournament proper.

Here’s what you need to know about the IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up game:

When is India vs Australia warm-up match?

October 17, Monday at 9:30 AM IST

Where will the match be played?

The Gabba, Brisbane.

Where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up game Live on TV:

In India, Star Sports will telecast India’s warm-up games live. As for the rest of the countries, following channels will telecast the matches:

Australia - Fox Sports

UK - Sky Sports

South Africa - SuperSport

Pakistan - Ten Sports, PTV Sports

Caribbean - Sports Max

USA - Willow TV

IND vs AUS warm-up game Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to watch IND vs AUS warm-up game Live on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Marsh

India

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel.