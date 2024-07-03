India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy clash scheduled for March 1 in Lahore, BCCI yet to confirm

India have been placed in Group A, alongside their arch-rivals and hosts Pakistan, as well as Bangladesh and New Zealand.

In a recent development coming in, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in next year's ICC Champions Trophy for March 1 in Lahore.

The news was confirmed by a senior International Cricket Council (ICC) member to news wire PTI.

The Champions Trophy is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan, with March 10 designated as a Reserve Day.

However, the BCCI is yet to confirm the approval of the proposed schedule.

The ICC source revealed, "The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore".

India have been placed in Group A, alongside their arch-rivals and hosts Pakistan, as well as Bangladesh and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Group B features cricketing powerhouses Australia, South Africa, England, and the rising Afghanistan team.

India played in hybrid model last time Pakistan hosted a major event

The major conflict still remains if India would be willing to travel to Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy, given the current bilateral relations. India has refrained from playing in Pakistan due to the political landscape of both nations and it will once again be a major factor in the mega-event.

Pakistan last hosted a significant cricket event in 2023, the Asia Cup. However, the tournament used an innovative 'Hybrid Model' because the Indian government did not permit its players to travel to Pakistan. Consequently, India's matches were held in Sri Lanka, while the other matches occurred in Pakistan.

The ICC faces a difficult situation, as it cannot force any cricket board to go against its government's instructions as BCCI faces a complex decision to make.

