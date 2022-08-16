India A to host New Zealand in August-September; Australia could tour in November - Report

India A return to the playing field with home series against New Zealand and Australia this winter.

India A last turned out in South Africa the previous winter, following a lengthy gap during the Covid-19 pandemic.

India A will return to the field with a home series against New Zealand in August-September as BCCI look to revive the 'A' team programme at the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ESPNcricinfo reported, India A will take on New Zealand A in a series of three four-day games and three List A encounters. The matches are likely to be held in Bangalore.

New Zealand A are expected to reach India near the end of August and get on their month-long tour, which will be supervised on the Indian front by the great VVS Laxman, who is now the NCA head, alongside coaches Sairaj Bahutule and Sitanshu Kotak.

The four-day leg of the Kiwi visit could feature a pink-ball game, an idea the BCCI is contemplating, keeping in mind India have been playing at least one of their home Tests per season in the D/N format since their inaugural fixture against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Notably, when New Zealand A last toured India in 2017-18, one of their first-class games against India was also a pink-ball fixture. But it was played as a day game in Vijayawada.

If the BCCI gives a nod of approval to the format for coming series, the match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Sourav Ganguly: Very hopeful of Kohli hundred in Asia Cup

The New Zealand series is set to overlap the Duleep Trophy, which is making its return to the Indian domestic calendar. The six-team zonal competition will be played from September 8 to 25 in a knock-out format. Dates of the Duleep Trophy will clash with the majority of the Kiwi visit, making it difficult for selectors to pick anything but understrength squads for the first-class competition.

Australia A visit to India in November?

The series against New Zealand A could precede a visit by Australia A for the Indians. ESPNcricinfo reported, the BCCI is "understood to be in negotiations with Cricket Australia for a tour towards the end of the year - most likely in November."

The series, if it goes ahead, will be played prior to the start of the Ranji Trophy and India's next Test match assignment, a two-match tour of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh series will be India's penultimate assignment for the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), which they conclude with a four-Test series at home against Australia in February-March.