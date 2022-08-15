Sourav Ganguly: Very hopeful of Kohli hundred in Asia Cup

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is hopeful that Virat Kohli will break his century drought at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

Virat Kohli has not scored an international hundred since November 2019.

Virat Kohli’s form and the extended wait for a 71st international hundred has been a major subject of discussion among cricket experts and fans alike for quite some time now. The former India captain registered his last international hundred back in November 2019, in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

He wasn’t quite at his best during India’s tour of England earlier this season, registering scores of 11 and 20 in the lone Test, 1 and 11 in T20Is and 16 and 17 in ODIs, before opting out of the white-ball tour of the Caribbean.

With him set to return in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, Sourav Ganguly hopes for the modern-day stalwart to end the century drought in the competition.

"Virat needs practice and has to play (more) matches. He is a great player. He is playing very well but not getting a century. Hope he will make a century in this Asia Cup. I am very hopeful," said Ganguly in an interview with Sports Tak.

More to follow ...