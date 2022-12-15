Watch: India awarded five runs after Bangladesh fielder's throw hits helmet

India received five bonus runs after the standing umpires imposed a penalty on Bangladesh for a throwing mishap as the ball hit the helmets positioned behind the keeper.

Ali threw the ball directly at the two helmets positioned adjacent to each other from the deep-third region after Ravichandran Ashwin edged left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to the vacant region.

Presenting the full face of the bat on a full-pitched ball, a well-set Ashwin was undone by the sharp turn on the delivery but thankfully for him, the edge rolled along the turf to the right of first slip Ali.

As he ran after the ball, Ashwin and his partner Kuldeep Yadav finished their desired two runs. But India received a further five on that after the standing umpires found that Yasir had hit his throw on the helmets that were positioned at the back of wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

The incident is from the 112th over of the Indian first-innings batting effort during the lunch session on Day 2. Facing left-arm spinner Taijul, Ravichandran Ashwin ended up outside edging a ball that turned sharply towards the off-stump.

The ball brushed the willow and rolled along the carpet towards the vacant deep-third region for a two. But just as Ashwin reached back to his mark at the batting end, he saw umpire Michael Gough raising his hand and declaring a five-run penalty imposed on Bangladesh after a close-in replay confirmed that the throw from Yasir had hit the helmet.

Yasir would've been really disappointed as his otherwise well-intentioned throw at the sticks hit the stumps and gave away five crucial runs to Indians as they tried to maximise their lower-order stay towards a sizeable first-innings score.

Ashwin would've been equally chuffed about the scenario, trying to take the Indian innings to a strong total alongside Kuldeep and the rest of the tail after the early departure of overnight set specialist batter Shreyas Iyer at the other end.