India-born star gets renewed BBL contract after stellar debut season

An Indian-origin cricketer made the waves in the recently concluded BBL13 and has now landed a new contract following his stellar debut season. His new contract will see him signed with the BBL franchise till 2027.

Nikhil Chaudhary was one of the standout talents for Hobart Hurricanes this time around. Chaudhary became only the second Indian cricketer after Unmukt Chand to play in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The dynamic all-rounder made his debut in BBL for the Hurricanes against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium. He showcased his prowess by amassing an impressive 40 runs from 31 deliveries, comprising of six boundaries. His standout performance in BBL 13 came against the Brisbane Heat, where he achieved his highest score of 55 runs, slamming two colossal sixes to give a testament to his sheer strength. Additionally, he contributed with the ball too, securing his best figures of 2/26 against the Sydney Thunder.

Originally hailing from Punjab, Chaudhary relocated to Australia in 2020. Under the guidance of Hobart Hurricanes Assistant Coach James Hopes, he honed his skills in the Queensland T20 Max Competition. Hopes' recognition of Chaudhary's exceptional talent prompted the Hurricanes coaching staff to enlist him as a domestic player.

Speaking on the recent developments, Chaudhary said, “I am super excited to be re-signing with the Hobart Hurricanes. I am so grateful for this opportunity to get back to Blundstone Arena and enjoy playing with you guys, being able to do my celebration and hitting more sixes!”

In his maiden BBL season, Nikhil averaged 25.67 with the bat at a 142.59 strike rate, and also picked up five wickets.

