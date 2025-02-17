News
India Flag Not Hoisted in Stadium Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; PCB Plays Blame-Game
news
Last updated: February 17, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
The tricolour was missing at Karachi’s National Stadium which led to widespread criticism.

With the start of the Champions Trophy 2025 just a day left to go, a new controversy has come up now. The Indian flag was missing at Karachi’s National Stadium which led to widespread criticism.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now issued a clarification over the matter after a viral video surfaced on social media on Sunday (February 16), showing the flags of all participating nations displayed on the stadium’s roof except for India’s.

Notably, India will be playing their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, as the team did not receive approval from the relevant authorities to travel to Pakistan. This led many to speculate that the PCB’s action was a retaliatory response.

ALSO READ:

According to a report in Hindustan Times, PCB has revealed that the directive to not put the tricolour up came from the International Cricket Council (ICC), allowing only four flags to be displayed on match days.

Since the Indian team is not scheduled to play in Karachi, Lahore, or Rawalpindi, the Indian flag is unlikely to be seen at these venues.

“The ICC has advised that only four flags will be hoisted on Champions Trophy 2025 match days – ICC (Event Authority), PCB (Event Host) and the two sides competing on that day. Simple,” a PCB source privy to the developments told Hindustan Times.

For the Champions Trophy 2025, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh have been grouped together in Group A. The tournament is set to commence on February 19, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match.

Champions Trophy 2025
ICC
PCB

