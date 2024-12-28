News
Hardik Pandya
News
December 28, 2024 - 1:53 pm

India and Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Fire After Return to 50-Over Cricket Following a Year-Gap

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He last played in the format during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Hardik Pandya

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) star Hardik Pandya recently made a return to 50-over cricket in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) since his last game in the format which came during the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, it wasn’t the return Hardik was expecting.

In his comeback to one-day cricket after a gap of over 14 months, Hardik Pandya had a brief outing, managing just 1 run off 2 balls. Representing Baroda in a VHT match against Bengal, Pandya came out at No. 5. He got off the mark with a single on his first delivery but was caught by Sudip Kumar Gharami off the bowling of Pradipta Parmanik on the very next ball.

Notably, the premier all-rounder is expected to be a crucial part of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad and will hope to hone his skills in the 50-over format before the mega-event.

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Speedster Wreaks Havoc in Vijay Hazare Trophy! Takes a Magnificent Five-Wicket Haul Against a Strong Mumbai Team

Hardik Pandya looked in sublime form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Despite his forgettable outing today, Hardik Pandya has looked in good touch of late. Before stepping onto the field for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Hardik showcased an impressive performance in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

In seven matches, he amassed 246 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 193.70. He registered two half-centuries, remained unbeaten in two games, and struck 17 fours and 20 sixes during the tournament.

Hardik also turned heads with his bowling contributions, claiming six wickets in five innings. His standout performance came in the quarterfinal against Bengal, where he delivered a tight spell, conceding just 27 runs in his four overs while dismissing three batters. His efforts played a crucial role in helping Krunal Pandya’s side defend a total of 172 and secure a spot in the semifinal against Mumbai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

