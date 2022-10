India name squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh tour

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand in November second half.

India named their ODI and T20I squads for their white-ball tour of New Zealand next month on Monday, October 31, and for the Bangladesh tour in December. India and New Zealand will play three T20Is and as many ODIs between November 18 and November 30. Hardik Pandya will lead India in T20Is, while Shikhar Dhawan has been named the ODI captain. Rishabh Pant has been named the vice-captain. Dinesh Karthik, who is currently with the team at the T20 World Cup 2022, was the most notable absentee from the T20I squad.

India had last toured New Zealand back in 2020, wherein they had swept the Blackcaps 5-0 in T20Is, before being beaten 0-3 in ODIs and 0-2 in Tests.

The Indian team will be led by regular skipper Rohit Sharma in ODIs and Tests during the subsequent Bangladesh tour in December, with KL Rahul to serve as his deputy. Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a knee injury is set to return, subject to fitness, while Jasprit Bumrah, having sustained a back injury, misses out.

India squads for New Zealand tour 2022

T20I squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

ODI squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

India squads for Bangladesh tour 2022

ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Axar Patel, Sundar, Mohd Shami, Siraj, Yash Dayal, Deepak Chahar,

Will join after travel: Shardul Shardul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant

Test squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

India tour of New Zealand 2022: Complete fixtures list

1st T20I - 18th November, Wellington

2nd T20I - 20th November, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I - November 22nd, Napier

1st ODI - 25th November, Auckland

2nd ODI - 27th November, Hamilton

3rd ODI - 30th November, Christchurch

India tour of Bangladesh 2022: Complete fixtures list

1st ODI - December 4, Dhaka

2nd ODI - December 7, Dhaka

3rd ODI - December 10, Dhaka

1st Test - December 14-18, Chattogram

2nd Test - December 22-26, Dhaka