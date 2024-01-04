India register new record with series-levelling win in South Africa

After suffering a shambolic defeat in Centurion, the Indian team gave a testament of their mettle by winning the Cape Town Test comprehensively.

While India's aspirations to win the elusive Test series in the rainbow nation extended further, Rohit Sharma and Co, however, managed to salvage the current Test series with a 1-1 draw. After suffering a shambolic defeat in Centurion, the Indian team gave a testament of their mettle by winning the Cape Town Test comprehensively.

In the process, the Indian team achieved a unique milestone. The Rohit Sharma-led side became the first Indian team to win while bowling first in a Test in South Africa in 11 Tests. Mohammed Siraj's 6-fer in the first innings was the highlight of India's bowling performance. Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah then proved his worth with a crafty 6-wicket haul in the second Proteas innings as the Indian bowlers reigned supreme over the visitors.

Shreyas Iyer hit the winning runs for India with a boundary after India suffered a minor scare losing three wickets in their pursuit of 79 runs. Siraj finished as the player of the match.

India vs South Africa match creates history for the shortest Test match ever played

The match also entered the record books for being the shortest-ever Test match in history, culminating in just five sessions. It looked inevitable when Mohammed Siraj delivered an outstanding performance, claiming 6 wickets for 15 runs and restricting South Africa to a mere 55 in 23.2 overs during the first session of the Test match. However, India experienced a dramatic collapse, losing their final six wickets without adding any runs to the scoreboard.

Despite trailing by 98, South Africa displayed improved resilience by posting a total of 176 in response, with Aiden Markram contributing significantly with his century, scoring 106.

This set a modest target of 79 runs for India, which they comfortably chased down to secure a victory by seven wickets.

