India selectors ponder wildcard pick for T20 World Cup 2024

Several reports have suggested that the Indian selectors are pondering on the idea of introducing Riyan Parag to the Indian T20 squad for the marquee tournament.

Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Riyan Parag has recently gained the spotlight for his striking performances in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 22 year old batting all-rounder is currently running in the race for the orange cap and stands only behind the legendary Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

With 318 runs in his bag after playing seven league stage matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, Parag has reportedly become the selectors’ new favourite. Ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, several reports have suggested that the Indian selectors are pondering on the idea of introducing Riyan Parag to the squad for the marquee tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2024 and the domestic cricket league stands as a perfect trial for the selectors to pick the best 15 man squad to represent India in the global tournament.

The attacking batter possesses the skills to accelerate the innings for his team and smash huge sixes while searching for the gaps. Considering his recent performance in domestic cricket and the IPL, Riyan Parag can be a good find for the India team.

Riyan Parag Reflects on his T20 World Cup 2024 Selection Chances

In a recent interview before his striking knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Riyan Parag reflected on facing criticism for his past performances and bouncing back stronger.

Parag said, “Life on the outside of cricket really affects you. And that has played a major part in my career. It didn’t really start out well as I took a lot of things to heart, whatever they were. I just had to figure out what mattered to me, whose opinions mattered to me, and I figured that out eventually. Cricket-wise, I think playing at No.4 is again something which I’m used to doing in domestic cricket... But yeah, it has been a mix of both, emotionally and skill-wise.”

The youngster further talked about the importance of focusing on his next game instead of thinking about the future and his selection for the T20 World Cup 2024.

He added, “If you had told me last year I’d be in this position, I wouldn’t believe you. But honestly, I’m really glad to be doing what I’m doing and I just want to continue that. I want to take it one game at a time.”

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the global tournament. Riyan Parag will next be seen representing Rajasthan Royals in their next match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on April 22.