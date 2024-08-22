India set to play historic first-ever Test at iconic Home of Cricket in 2026

This will be the first time the Lord's Cricket Ground will witness such a contest.

In a recent development coming in, India will play a historic one-off Test against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London in 2026. The news was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) via an official press release.

It has now been revealed that the India Women's cricket team will return in 2026 for a one-off Test, which will be the first-ever Women’s Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket in its 210-year-old history.

For the past three years, England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord’s, with another scheduled for next year. However, this will mark the first occasion the venue has hosted a Women’s Test match.

Speaking after the developments, Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer said,

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance.”

India Women to tour England next year too

In 2025 as well, the Indian women's team is set to tour England for a limited-overs series prior to their Test match in 2026. The tour will feature a five-match T20 series in Nottingham, running from June 28 to July 12. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series between India and England, scheduled from July 16 to July 22.

Previously, in December 2023, England faced India in a one-off women’s Test match at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, where India secured a commanding 347-run victory.

On the other hand, the India men's team too will tour England for a Test series in 2025 where they will lock horns with the Three lions for a five-match Test series.

