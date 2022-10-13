India to take on Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup 2022 final

Six time Women's Asia Cup winners will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 edition in Sylhet on Saturday, October 15.

India defeated Thailand by 74 runs in the first semi-final.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by one run in the thrilling second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 13, to book a spot in the final alongside India. The final will be played at the same venue on Saturday. Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera starred with the ball, bagging 2/17 in four overs to help Sri Lanka crawl back into the contest to defend 122/6.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu’s 3/17 from four overs helped Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 122/6 after Chamari Athapaththu opted to bat.

India, the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won each of the first six editions before a runners-up finish in 2018, qualified for their eighth straight final with a 74-run win over Thailand in the first semi-final earlier in the day.

Having been put in to bat first, India got off to a steady start, thanks to Shefali Verma’s 42 off 28, with the 18-year-old adding 38 in 4.3 overs with fellow opener Smriti Mandhana, and another 29 with the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues (27 off 26), before falling to Sornnarin Tippoch. Rodrigues then joined skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 30) for a 42-run partnership for the third wicket, with the pair taking India past 100.

Pooja Vastrakar’s unbeaten 17 off 13 ensured that India finished at 148/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Tippoch bagged 3/24 in her four-over spell.

Thailand, after having been bundled out for 37 in 15.1 overs in their last league fixture against India, doubled the score this time around, which was exactly half of what India had achieved in the first innings. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham scored 21 each, with the duo being the lone batters to cross 5 in an innings that was restricted to 74/9 after 20 overs. All-rounder Deepti Sharma returned 3/7 from her four overs, while left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad bagged 2/10.

"Lots of confidence with the win," said Verma, who was named the Player of the Match. "Wicket was good to bat, felt good. Smriti and Jemi also did well. We need to look at getting partnerships (regularly). Hope the weather stays good (for the final). I'm more confident about my game now, but will keep working. Always happy to contribute to the team."