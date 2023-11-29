India to tour Sri Lanka for limited over series after 2024 T20 World Cup

This series will comprise three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The fixtures for the 2024 Sri Lankan cricket season have been unveiled and it features a bilateral series against the Indian team in July. This series will comprise three ODIs and as many T20Is, taking place immediately after the 2024 T20 World Cup held in June in the West Indies and the USA. The last time the Men in Blue visited the island nation, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side secured a 2-1 victory in the ODI leg but faced a similar defeat in the T20I leg.

As part of their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Sri Lanka is set to engage in a comprehensive cricket schedule including 10 Test matches, 21 ODIs, and 21 T20Is, excluding the T20 World Cup. A significant challenge awaits them in the form of a three-Test away series in England, constituting part of the ongoing World Test Championship along with a demanding two-Test series against South Africa in November.

SLC going through turmoil after horror World Cup show

Following a disappointing World Cup campaign in India, where they finished in the ninth position and missed qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Sri Lankan cricket is eager to elevate its global standing. In response to their lacklustre performance, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe dismissed the SLC board, temporarily replacing it with an interim committee led by Arjuna Ranatunga. However, Sri Lanka's courts intervened, reinstating the board within a day by issuing a 14-day stay order on the gazette dissolving the board.

Shortly thereafter, the ICC suspended the cricket board with immediate effect due to extensive government interference in the board's administration.

