India vs South Africa T20I and ODI Series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND v SA LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

South Africa return to India for another action-packed limited-overs series, featuring three T20Is and three ICC Super League ODIs.

India take on South Africa in a series that acts as final preparations for the T20 World Cup, besides putting the 2023 World Cup qualification at stake.

India enter the final leg of their long-drawn preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with a limited-overs series against South Africa at home. The series features three T20Is and three ODIs spanning over two weeks.

Proteas return to the Indian shores after playing a five-match T20I series in June for another bout with the inaugural T20 World Cup champions over three games. The series presents the two teams a final opportunity to fine-tune their respective games prior to the marquee assignment Down Under.

The ODI leg of the tour is part of the ICC Super League, which acts as a direct qualification tournament towards the 2023 World Cup in India. As hosts of the quadrennial event, the Indians are already qualified for the main event. But the South Africans have much to play for, entering the series placed ninth in the 13-team table after only four wins from their 13 matches.

With their away series against Australia next January set to be cancelled and points to be handed over to the hosts entirely, South Africa have to win the India rubber 2-1 or 3-0 in order to avoid the global qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Why, they've arrived in India with a full-strength ODI squad even as the hosts look set to appoint an alternate playing contingent for the series while their T20 World Cup incumbents travel a week early to Australia.

South Africa tour of India 2022: IND v SA T20I and ODI series schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

September 28 - 1st T20I - Thiruvananthapuram - IST 7 PM

October 2 - 2nd T20I - Guwahati - IST 7 PM

October 4 - 3rd T20I - Indore - IST 7 PM

October 6 - 1st ODI - Lucknow - IST 1:30 PM

October 9 - 2nd ODI - Ranchi - IST 1:30 PM

October 11 - 3rd ODI - Delhi - IST 1:30 PM

Where to watch India vs South Africa T20I and ODI series LIVE on TV

Star Sports will be providing the live telecast of the series across India.

India versus South Africa T20Is and ODI Live Streaming details

Star's digital app 'Hotstar' will be offering the live streaming service for the India-South Africa clash.

India vs South Africa T20Is and ODIs: Complete Squad Lists

T20Is - India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah



South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

ODIs - India: TBA

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi