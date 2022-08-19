India Women squads for England tour announced, Jhulan Goswami back in ODIs

Jhulan Goswami will be back in action for the first time since the Women’s World Cup 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India Women’s ODI and T20I squads for their white-ball tour of England next month. Jhulan Goswami, the veteran quick, makes a comeback to the side after having last played at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand earlier this year.

Kiran Navgire, the aggressive right-handed batter, is the most notable inclusion in the T20I squad, earning a maiden India call-up. She showcased her skills in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 in Pune, wherein she smashed 69 off 34 with five fours and as many sixes for Velocity against the Trailblazers. That was after she had struck an unbeaten 162 against Arunachal Pradesh in a 2021-22 Women's Senior T20 Trophy fixture in Guwahati, which is the only 150-plus score by an Indian in the format, male or female, till date.

India Women will face England in a three-match T20I series between September 10 and September 15, followed by as many ODIs between September 18 and September 24. The three ODIs will be a part of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI Championship, wherein India currently occupy the pole position following their 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka Women earlier this season, while England, the World Cup 2022 runners-up, are yet to play a game.

India, under Harmanpreet Kaur won a Silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 recently, going down to World Champions Australia by nine runs in a closely contested final at Edgbaston.

Vice captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues are already in England, currently playing in The Women's Hundred 2022, representing the Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers and the Birmingham Phoenix respectively.

India Women’s squads for England tour 2022

T20I squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), KP Navgire

ODI Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, R Gayakwad, H Deol, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, J Rodrigues