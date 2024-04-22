Discarded Indian Test batter slams double ton in County Cricket

The veteran went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction and decided to play County cricket for Northamptonshire.

Discarded India Test batter Karun Nair has smashed a quickfire double-century in the ongoing County Championship. Playing for Northamptonshire, Nair walked in to bat at No. 4 with the score reading 211-2 to face a decent Glamorgan bowling attack in Division Two of the Championship.

Nair began Day 3 on 55* and slowly advanced towards the three-figure mark. He reached his hundred by taking a double off pacer James Harris. Nair then thumped Mason Crane for consecutive fours and also hit a six off him.

Nair scores a magnificent double-ton

A second double century of the #CountyChamp round, this time to Karun Nair



A fantastic mix of inventive and well-timed shots throughout his innings pic.twitter.com/3qxitPH9QG — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 21, 2024

The 32-year-old India batter increased his scoring rate after his century and was severe on the Glamorgan bowing attack. He took a single off fast bowler Brad Wheal to complete his third first-class double-hundred. He completed his double century off 253 balls.

Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 202 runs off 253 balls. Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter declared the innings soon after Nair reached his double-ton. He hit 21 fours and 2 sixes during his dominating knock and took his side to a dominating position, thus helping his side to push for an outright win.

Northamptonshire declared its innings on a mammoth 605-6 after bundling out Glamorgan for 271 in the first innings. Glamorgan were 104-3 in their second innings. They still trail Northamptonshire by 230 runs with 7 wickets in hand.

Nair is available to play for 7 County Championship matches for Northamptonshire in April and May. He has played 6 Tests for India scoring 374 runs at an average of 62.33. He scored a famous triple-century against England in 2016 at Chennai and helped India complete a 4-0 victory over the tourists. Nair was adjudged Player of the Match for his magnificent knock for his 303* off 381 balls.

This triple-ton was believed to be the turning point of Nair's cricketing career. But due to extreme competition, he could not break into India's Test batting line-up and could not establish himself as the mainstay. His form in the Ranji Trophy also went down which made him fall off the selection radar.

The right-hander played for Karnataka for the most part of his career but parted ways last year and joined Vidarbha. He scored 690 runs in 10 matches in 2023-24 Ranji Trophy at an average of 40.58 for his new Ranji team.

Karun Nair went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. He has represented various IPL sides like Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in his IPL career.

