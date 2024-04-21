Michael Vaughan backs 22-year-old Delhi Capitals batter for T20 World Cup 2024

The youngster has taken the IPL 2024 by storm and has caught the eye of many former cricketers including Michael Vaughan.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner and the teams are likely to be selected in a few days. The players involved in the ongoing IPL are trying to put their best performance forward to stake a claim in their respective country's squads for the T20 World Cup.

While some of the spots are likely to be fixed for the renowned and proven performers, the selectors are also looking at the X-factor players who can be a surprise package for the opposition. In IPL 2024, one of those surprise packages has been Jake Fraser-McGurk. The 22-year-old has been sensational since his addition to the Delhi Capitals squad.

Fraser-McGurk was signed as a replacement player by Delhi Capitals in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi. He has taken the IPL 2024 by storm as he has smashed 140 runs in three innings at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 222.22. He came into the playing XI by replacing the injured Mitchell Marsh and has added a new dimension to DC's batting lineup.

In Delhi Capitals' previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fraser McGurk scored 65 runs off just 18 balls. His knock included 5 fours and 7 sixes. In an over bowled by SRH's offspinner Washington Sundar, the youngster collected 30 runs, smacking three fours and three sixes in the over.

Michael Vaughan backs Jake Fraser-McGurk for T20 World Cup

Surely the Aussies will pick Jake Fraser-Mcgurk for the T20 World Cup .. #IPL2024live — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 20, 2024

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was impressed with Jake Fraser-McGurk after his recent exploits in IPL 2024. Vaughan predicted the youngster to be a part of Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

"Surely the Aussies will pick Jake Fraser-Mcgurk for the T20 World Cup," Vaughan tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also heaped praises on Fraser-McGurk. Pant termed his batting as phenomenal.

"His batting has been phenomenal. He's been nice for us, that's what we need to do as a team, be together, look at areas where we can improve going into the next game," Pant said during the post-match presentation.

Jake Fraser-McGurk is known for his big-hitting in his short international career. He is seen as a perfect foil for T20 cricket. The youngster has played 2 ODIs for Australia and has scored 51 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of of 221.73. He also holds the record for the fastest century in professional cricket as he smashed a 29-ball hundred for South Australia against Tasmania in a List A game last year.

