Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enjoy one of the biggest fanbases in franchise cricket. Their fans are loyal and support their team through thick and thin, irrespective of the results.

The stadiums during the Indian Premier League (IPL) are full, with the fans forming a red sea at the M Chinnaswamy. Even away from home, RCB have always got massive support, as their fans travel everywhere to cheer for their side.

Despite failing to win the title even after 16 years of competition, the fanbase has kept growing, and the fans cheer for their team with the same enthusiasm on the grounds. A large section of the fanbase idolises Virat Kohli, and his presence has helped RCB become a global brand.

Not only in India, RCB has a massive fanbase outside the country as well, with several foreigners labelling it their favourite franchise in the cash-rich tournament. They have a strong team and will be among the front runners to reach the playoffs in the upcoming IPL 2024.

Indian Navy captures Pirates in RCB jersey; Picture goes viral on social media

The Indian Navy showed immense courage as one of its warships completed a successful rescue operation of a hijacked fishing vessel, AI Naemi, from the east coast of Somalia. The operation rescued 19 Pakistani members, and the pirates were captured successfully.

However, one of the pirates was seen wearing an RCB jersey, and social media spotted it immediately. Nothing can remain hidden on social media, and soon after the picture went viral, users noticed it and started re-sharing it with their creative ideas.

🚨 Indian Navy, INS Sumitra rescues 19 Pakistani fishermen from Somali pirates, off the east coast of somalia. pic.twitter.com/cyltSEAjvv — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) January 30, 2024

The pirate at the farthest right can be seen wearing a red jersey donned by the RCB players, leading to numerous memes and jokes on the internet. Maybe the criminal was an RCB fan, as the franchise has never been short of well-wishers and followers over the years.

The pirate with the RCB jersey can be seen kneeling down with his face not visible properly due to being bowed down after being captured by the brave Indian Navy. There has never been any shortage of memes around RCB, and the netizens have another reason to share the jokes now.

