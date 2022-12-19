Rohit Sharma's injury absence continues; set to skip Dhaka Test too

India will miss their regular skipper and opening batter for the next Test of the ongoing series against Bangladesh, too, as Rohit continues his recovery from a thumb injury.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be missing the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, starting next Thursday (December 22) after reports emerged that the skipper continues to recover from a thumb injury.

Cricbuzz reported, Rohit will "no longer be travelling" back to Bangladesh after having seen a specialist for his injury in Mumbai following the end of the second ODI in Dhaka on December 7, when he picked up the injury.

The 35-year-old got his thumb injured while attempting a low catch at the beginning of the penultimate one-dayer of the three-match series. Rohit Sharma ended up dropping the ball, which instead collided with the upper part of his left hand, leading to a bruise and excruciating pain.

The experienced cricketer was sent for an immediate round of scans on his injury at a nearby medical facility in Dhaka, before he shocked everyone by coming out to bat and producing a gritty half-century in a lost cause. The effort came up for huge praise but also worsened the injury, ruling him out of the first Test, where KL Rahul led the team to a victory.

Injured Rohit to skip Dhaka Test too

There were reports doing the rounds that Rohit Sharma maybe fit in time for the second Test against Bangladesh. However, in a latest from Cricbuzz, it has emerged that the player will remain confined in Mumbai to continue his rehab.

A formal word is awaited from the BCCI, but at this stage Rohit is expected to be fit for the limited-over series against Sri Lanka at home, starting January 3.

The season also includes a similar three ODIs and three T20Is series versus New Zealand, before India make the final push to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March.

Also Read: List of Indian players that are injured and in rehabilitation

The absence from the Dhaka Test, though, marks the eighth fixture since returning as the top-scorer from the elongated 2021 trip to UK that Rohit Sharma will be missing and also the third since being appointed as new Test captain.

The batter last played a Test match in March against Sri Lanka, also missing the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston for the Pataudi Trophy in a tenure where his repeated absence has fallen under scrutiny.