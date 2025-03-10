‘He fled Sharjah’: Inzamam-Ul-Haq Asks Indian Legend To ‘Control His Tongue’ For Comments on Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan had a dismal performance in the recent Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has hit back at Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar following the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 win last night.

Gavaskar had previously remarked on Pakistan’s dismal performance after they faced an early exit from the tournament.

The Men in Green lost to India in a convincing fashion during the group stages which more or less decided their fate.

In the aftermath of the Pakistan win, Gavaskar highlighted that even the India B team can outclass the Pakistan senior team.

The comments weren’t well-received by Inzamam, who felt that Gavaskar had crossed a line.

Speaking on a Pakistani channel, Inzy said,

“India won the match, they played well but Mr. Gavaskar should also take a look at stats. He once fled Sharjah to escape from playing against Pakistan. He is older than us; he is our senior. We greatly respect him, but you should not speak about a country like that”

Inzamam added, “Tell him to look at stats, and he’ll know where Pakistan is. I am deeply hurt that he gave such a statement. He was a great, respectful cricketer, but by making such comments, he is only demeaning his legacy. He should control his tongue.”

A forgettable Champions Trophy 2025 for Pakistan

The Champions Trophy 2025 was a significant event for Pakistan, as it marked their first time hosting an ICC tournament in 29 years since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup. Unfortunately, the tournament did not go as hoped for the host nation. Pakistan was unable to secure a spot in the semi-finals, suffering defeats against both New Zealand and India.

Additionally, their scheduled match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to unfavourable weather conditions. Throughout the event, Pakistan only played one game on home soil – the opening match against New Zealand in Lahore on February 19.

