IPL 2022: Eden Gardens press box damaged due to thunderstorm ahead of Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also inspected the venue and discussed a few things with the CAB chief.

The city of Kolkata is experiencing heavy rains ahead of the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The two matches are set to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 24 and 25) respectively. Heavy rains and thunderstorms were experienced on Saturday (May 21) evening which also led to Rajasthan Royals’ flight getting caught in turbulence while even Gujarat Titans’ flight was also delayed.

Meanwhile, the rain has also damaged the press box of the Eden Gardens which is to host the two playoff matches. The squall shattered the glass covers of the press box even as hoardings and the cover was also blown away by the thunderstorm. According to MET, the rain came down hard in Kolkata with a wind speed of 90 kmph on Saturday which led to the unfortunate happenings.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also inspected the venue after the damages and was seen having a discussion with the CAB chief. However, a source close to the developments has confirmed that there is nothing to worry as of now and things will be in place in time for the Qualifier 1 between RR and GT.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant duped of INR 1,63,00,000 by former arrested cricketer

“The BCCI president inspected the venue after the rains and storm and discussed a few things with the CAB chief. Even though there has been some damage due to the rain, we are confident of putting everything back in shape before the playoff fixtures.

“Soon after the rain stopped, the covers were reinstalled. The situation is under control now and there is no reason to press the panic button,” the source said while speaking to Sportstar.

The rain also led to a two-hour delayed landing of Gujarat Titans’ flight which reportedly flew over Bangladesh air space during that period. “Air operation was suspended for close to one and half hours during the squall and GT flight might have got delayed because of this,,” An ATC official told PTI.

An official also confirmed that the players were scared at one point given the situation but in the end, everyone was safe once they landed. “The players were scared but everyone landed safely and checked into the team hotel,” the official said.