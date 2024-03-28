WATCH: Ashwin scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal after missed run-out opportunity

The incident occurred when Yashasvi Jaiswal's throw led to a missed chance to dismiss David Warner.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin seemed to be losing his cool on youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In a dramatic turn of events, tensions flared as Ashwin's anger boiled over after a crucial missed opportunity on the field.

The incident happened when RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's throw to Ashwin failed to be cleanly collected on the bounce, resulting in a missed chance to dismiss David Warner.

With Warner's dismissal uncertain, the missed chance led to speculation about its potential influence on the match's result. Tension mounted as Ashwin displayed evident frustration towards Jaiswal following the mistake. However, reviews showed that it was Ashwin who mishandled the ball.

WATCH: Ashwin scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal after missed run-out chance

This incident highlighted the intense pressure of such high-stakes situations, where every missed opportunity carries considerable consequences. In the heat of the moment, emotions ran high leading Ashwin to visibly express his frustration towards Yashasvi. While it was a monetary reaction, it reflects the profound passion and competitive drive inherent in the players involved.

Earlier, RR got off to a shaky start, having already faced a flurry of early dismissals with Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Jos Buttler (11), and skipper Sanju Samson (15) falling victim to DC's formidable bowling attack.

However, Ashwin played a crucial cameo of 29 runs after being promoted to bat at No.5 to make amends for the early setback. He also paired with Riyan Parag to score a fifty plus stand while Parag himself achieved a half-century

At the time of writing, DC is at 130/5 in 16.2 overs.

